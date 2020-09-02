Transcript for Candidates hit the ground running in New Hampshire after a bumpy start in Iowa

I'm ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. The voting began. But the winning had to wait. Iowa's caucuses went off with all sorts of hitches massive technical failures and confusion that it took days to sort out the first voting results. It came to a split decision. Former mayor people to judge and senator Bernie Sanders virtually tied setting them up with targets on their backs at Friday's debate in New Hampshire. We have a new comer in the White House and look where it got us. I think she thinks it's. February's label themselves main democratic socialist. I think that's the label that the prisons currently on everyone running with Bernie if he's the nominee the debate was a feisty one clashed over unity and electability. But the way we defeat Donald Trump and everybody ought PO by the way is united of the matter who wins the damn thing we're all gonna stand together with the so the biggest risk we could take at a time like this would be to go up against that fundamentally new challenged by trying to fall back on the familiar. As fundamental question about how we bring our party together. We have to think about it in new ways. Senator Amy Klobuchar delivered a strong debate pitching herself as a middle of the road option we are not going to be able to out tonight the divider in chief. I'm and I think we need someone to head up this ticket that actually brings people with our instead of shutting them out. One of the most consequential weeks in political history. Served as a reminder a president from strength is State of the Union Address came just hours before the senate voted to acquit him on impeachment charges. A the road ahead is a bumpy one for Democrats or vice president Joseph Biden long the national front runner suggested he is set for another loss in New Hampshire. This along the long race attribute in Iowa. And I'll probably take years years New Hampshire's primary is on Tuesday. Then only two more states vote this month before Super Tuesday the single biggest day of voting on the primary calendar. Rick Klein ABC news Manchester, New Hampshire.

