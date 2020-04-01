Transcript for Some candidates up, others down as Iowa caucus nears

On ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. It wasn't a happy new year for all the presidential candidates. So today it's with a heavy horror. And with profound gratitude. But I will suspend my campaign for president. Former Hud secretary wholly on Castro became the latest exit the race before voting even starts. Author not report or Marianne Williamson has laid off her entire campaign staff. With the now ex pokes person seeing her campaign is quote no longer viable. Cash flow isn't a problem for some better polling campaigns senator Bernie Sanders had his own new record among the Democrats running. Bringing in more than 34 million dollars in the last three months of 2019. On New Year's Day Pete what a judge handed over the mayor's office to a successor in South Bend, Indiana. But he was a surprise second place in the money race last quarter. Raising close to 25 million dollars it shows there are gonna have the resources to keep his hall beat out Joseph Biden he let his best fund raising quarter yet. And senator Elizabeth Warren. Though she quickly turned that into a campaign talking. I didn't spend one single minute. All right selling access. To my time to millionaires and billionaires. A sign up by succumb sitters told the Washington Post this week that former vice president Joseph Biden. Brings with him too much quote baggage and a record to quote week to defeat president dropped. That brought this response from Biden about current. It's they have lots of occupancy year bird. With just one month ago before the Iowa Caucuses uncertainties abound. President trump ordered to kill Iranian leader has scrambled foreign policy and we still don't know when or even if an impeachment trial will take place in the senate. Rick Klein ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.