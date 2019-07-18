Transcript for Candidates make pitch at AARP Presidential Forum

I'm Doreen shot at Cedar Rapids, Iowa watching eighteen use a life. Five CD nearly twenty presidential candidates are making their pitch here at AARP forum to hundreds of senior citizens. Now seniors over age of 65 are expected to make up 23%. To elect Torre it tweets when he. This according to Pew Research Center making the focus of this forum. Even more important for the tweet tweet hopefuls city leader from toasting Gabbert who talked about supporting the idea for a lock box for Social Security. And being open to the idea of universal basic income. For family caregivers. Senator Michael Bennet continued his criticism of Bernie Sanders Medicare for all planned. He also propose he's Medicare X plan which would create a public option administered by Medicare. And would allow people to choose to hold on to their private plans if they want it to. Now up next Elizabeth Maureen Bernie Sanders and Peabody jets will make their pitch I'm soaring shot reporting from Iowa you're watching ABC news live.

