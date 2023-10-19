Capitol Hill limps on

Two weeks have passed with no speaker of the House, and with the GOP not empowering the pro-tempore, the House has decided to backtrack and hold a third vote for Rep. Jim Jordan.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live