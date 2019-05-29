Transcript for Capitol Hill, White House and 2020 candidates react to Mueller statement

And. Everybody welcome to the very term I'm ABC's Devin Dwyer Washington great to have you with us a big day here historic day in Washington. As special counsel Robert Mueller addressed the public for the first time in his two year investigation defending. The origins of the investigation say the American people need to pay attention. To what he called multiple and systematic attempts to interfere. Hot in our election he said there. What his report said as 487. Page report said it publicly for the first time that there was not sufficient evidence of a conspiracy that trump campaign. But coordinated with the Russians in that interference. But he also said he should not in did not make a determination on whether president trump himself had obstructed justice in the course of that investigation. He explained why tickle us. The special counsel's office is part of the department of justice and by regulation. It was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. Not an option he could consider both by policy in this matter of fairness we have the full team coverage today with us there's. Senior investigative producer Johnson Tucci is here war are White House reporter and producer Catherine fall there's. They're senior Justice Department producer Jack got tape full team coverage we won't get to the White House is lower Rachel Scott is standing by beach on I want to start with you this is a huge moment. In the making we had been dying to hear from special counsel Robert Mahler during the entirety this investigation and today he really wowed people and dropped the Mike. It was kind of strange to hear him speak I mean how many about. Zane Henning Pierre Thomas actually the best find is that moment. Of him walking into the room this morning at the Department of Justice was. All wow factor for how long we've been covering this how you by surprise hello I thought we were being lied to about one of our producers and we ran out here about it was a joke but he'll listen. I I do think it's going to be. Now we're kitty gets us right Robert Mueller said he's not in fact he's really gone he resigned today from the Department of Justice he is closed down the special counsel's office and now this fall is gonna go to congress and many of us have been waiting for Robert Mueller potentially go up to Capitol Hill and testify he said today the report speaks for itself the report is night. Testimony in the line that everyone at least in congress is seizing on today speaker Nancy Pelosi just address that. How was this line were special counsel Robert Mueller says if he had confidence definitively that the president had not committed a crime. He would have said so but he didn't say that. The order appointing me special council. Authorized us to investigate actions that could. Obstruct the investigation. We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. Sir did make a determination Jack but you know. Robert Mueller very well you covered him and his uses are FBI director also know the attorney general bill Barr Muller's boss. Barr made a determination here and there seemed to be some debate today. As to whether Robert Mueller in dual bar were on the same page tell us. Well you know. Robert Mueller this state his reasons for not making a determination or ideas he'd hit things like. There that the policy no you can't indict president and so he felt it was unfair to make a determination. He. It appears this suit to be saying that that. Whether or not the president can be prosecuted lives in this gray area. But he didn't necessarily have enough to make a criminal charge. But bill Barr says he didn't have enough to make from a charge he he was able look at the material and say there's no crime that I see here that we can prosecute. And that seems recently the president is seizing applying Catherine fall there's also leaving some room. Up on Capitol Hill for Democrats to jump on this because bill Barr is a political appointee making a political decision about the president's conduct. Democrats here quite differently and we heard that today from speaker Pelosi and leader Schumer. Do you we heard from speaker Pelosi just moments ago how much she's still saying that. All options are on the table when asked about. Impeachment now of course not coming out strong for impeachment public you'll definitely a continue to hear from members. Progressives who are really. Pushing impeachment so I think you know dot still. Big question and then it look at the chairman of the Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler Jeanette will allow whether he is going to move baffle Warren on. Subpoena for war Mueller says the many seem to to waver a little bit and ice time going there is notes that when he was asked back question but I think. That's the other thing to look for Q how do they move forward with with Mueller hearing from him or his investigators and deputies. It here's what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said just moments ago at an event California and how she plans to proceed today to Kalus. It gets results jacked up to the surface it's to be eight and John this is an. A stay the course approach by Democrats at least right out of the gate but where can this go from here we've heard from Mueller we've seen the 435 page report. Bar is made its determination there really seems to be left to a political question and even if we hear it. Very much a political question and Mueller pointed to a today as he did in his report he says you know that that you could insist that. The herb. That the constitution requires a process under than the criminal justice system to formally accuse. He sitting president of wrong doing that process that processes is congress its impeachment it's their job to do it is their duty to do it. Will they take it up it's a question. Here we spoke to Chris Chris Hill earlier for our podcast the investigation and what he said is that in a way. In order to actually get some of the people to come and testify now. He kinda have to move towards impeachment has what we've seen so far on Capitol Hill is down again being the first example they've done this the White House is using executive privilege not to allow him to go up in test toys we've all been reporting out. When you get into impeachment proceedings is Christie told us. This is where things change this is where you don't get to hide under the veil of executive privilege you do not get that as a blockade to what they're using. That's going to be a question right now referred Democrats do they wanted to take that step to actually do hearings remember. This is now being the democratic congress for the first six months of this year we've had one. Blockbuster show hearing her body remember Michael Cullen that was a Monday. But we have not had anything cents so that is now the question what are they gonna do you because everyone else is telling congress so far I'm not come across on. There what they're gonna got a cap and the politics of this you see Nancy Pelosi see Jerry Nadler other senior leadership in the party. Wanting to channel that energy into the twenties when he presidential campaign rather than spin their wheels and some than they know is gonna go nowhere in the senate could potentially backfire on the president today. Said he welcomes impeachment he wants that he thinks it would energize its. Yeah and I think the main point with is to see. How Democrats approach impeachment obviously gotten a progressive. One impeachment Nancy Pelosi had a had a meeting about the C and they Wear shoes trying to keep our caucus in the final of the but I was just speaking to a source who said. Look at that thing where you really don't get anywhere on is that's a Penang Moeller for his testimony right what where is that going to go what what it what are the benefits of actually getting him up here after we just. Heard from him publicly so Tuesday now shift their focus to impeachment obvious that the lawyers are. Going through the pros and cons of that and then look at the bottom line is that leadership isn't ruling it out of course I was told that they're going to have more discussions about this next week sound and Mueller. Jackson made very clear today that he not only does he not want to testify but if he gets subpoenaed as a private citizen. It has to come back before congress he would simply basically quote from the repeat. Decorate it and stay within the four corners of his report these it should he also said that the materials the fruits of their investigation. Whether or not congress gets access to it is being negotiated. No longer about special counsel but by the Justice Department and aunts have you sort of out of that process now. And in which also look at. When when bill Bart was confirmed dead and in his written responses to senators. He sort of address this question of whether or not the Justice Department is obligated to help congress investigate and his position as kind of well not really. That date they do their criminal investigation but congress has the authority to do its own investigations. The Justice Department doesn't necessarily have to help them. Ended president's view on all of this today is priests to sink case closed done deal game over the Democrats and the president size simply want. A redo it all this Rachel Scott is our White House reporter she's on the north lawn. Sarah Sanders racial came out a short time ago as well tried to drive that point home although again the White House seems to be spinning this in a slightly. It accurate way as to what Bob Mueller concluded. Hey there Devin in case closed yes that is the message from. The White House the president ally and the trunk when he twenty campaign and even the president himself. We have not seen the president here at the White House today but he did send out this week earlier today just minutes after mullah wrapped up his press conference saying nothing changes from the Muller reports there was insufficient evidence in the airport in our country a person is innocent the case is closed at. Think you. But I think to note here that this council report outlined eleven instances of possible destruction of justice and while the president is complaining that he's an infant while his. Campaign manager is complaint is claiming complete and total and Donner race and I are your attendance is coming memo said today is that it's a confidence that clear the president of cranky spent that he would have done itself. In so maybe heard from white house Press Secretary Sarah Sanders who had not a press briefings since March 11 this was not impressed briefing but she'd. Up onto of the White House north line in the driveway here to talk to us. Talk to some of supporters today to talk to some of the reporters here today and get her message was he's close it's time to move on is which yet. There was no real news in there he reiterated the points that he'd already paid. In the reports. I. And we agree with that there was no collision there was no conspiracy. We consider this case closed we think the president has been fully and completely exonerated based on the fact. There was no collusion there was no conspiracy and there was no obstruction. In theaters will also pressed on whether or not the White House is preparing add cold for impeachment seemed to intensify from the democratic field. Theater said the White House is always prepared and when she was about congressman Masha was the first Republican to come out and they're what the threshold for impeachment. She said that the White House it a mosque should not worth their time on the Hamas is not what the White House this time. Yes someone who certainly hasn't has been a thorn in the president's side from the beginning even now as a Republican. Operator Scott force at the White House thank you so much John and. One of the fascinating things all this even though the president putting on sort of a positive spin on this you gotta believe and I'm sure you were hearing from your sources in the west wing. As a present watch this in real time on TV. Couldn't have been happy with what Bob Mueller was sane. When it came to the couldn't. Declare him and be happy ending not my understanding in speaking to sources is that the president. The president's questions every time there's political team in this probe where we've seen something moving forward. Okay what's next and that's sort of our question too weird loses ball go next year the president. Obviously. It does not want to be impeach him eagerly wants that. Com but he's been asking questions about that how does that look what happens with that and remember refer them now you know the special counsel's probe is done Don I mean it's over as we all know but. There are still things moving forward here for the president. There are still different agencies both federal prosecutor Steve prosecutors up in new York and congress. Trying to get his tax returns trying owned it from family business so. The error of investigating Donald Trump. We're entering feast chip and it's can only get more aggressive this time yeah investigations firm. Laura Monica come back and unemployment huge aquifers wondering and Rihanna Stewart from New York she's one of our campaign reporters he's been tracking the 20/20 candidate. Our reaction to all this brought a great to see sort of an interest dean. We're are ready mix of reaction to Muller's press conference today from the democratic candidates who gave give us a sense of that. Haven them in Nashville several candidates have. Ari cannot think they want calling for impeachment president child and I what's most notable is three senators who are running for president. -- actually shifting positions we have Cory Booker wolf first pummeling her I think what Robert Mueller basically did. Was returned an impeachment referral now it's up to congress to hold the president accountable we need to start impeachment proceedings he said that on Twitter. Our Cory Booker also with that. That in its wheat Robert Mueller statement makes it clear congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately. And it just moments ago and Kirsten Gillibrand also said that he is now shifting your thing that she wants to Carl. For impeachment. And it tweet saying from the beginning I have called for a proper process. In order to secure key testimony in information related to the Muller investigation. So that congress. Com as a co equal branch of government can fulfill its responsibility to deliver a truth to the American people's homes so there are three. Senators running for president who are now sitting here thing they want impeachment but you do have some high profile. Dumbing down to say you know let's hold off. Let's let the house continue to investigate don't want don't brag and is one of them. I'm siding with Nancy Pelosi saying he now we have to wait and see. That's I am very interest in approach from the front runner siding with democratic leadership restaurant thank you so much continuing to track. That reaction force and Jack just that as a final thought here to pick up where Johnson teaching left off. There are a whole bunch of investigations remind everybody did the big ones that are actually still percolating completely unrelated to more. Well I think I think you touched on some of them but. Through some things we don't know about yet there's. Twelve investigations that were cited in the Muller put there are completely redacted that are being looked at by US attorney's offices around the country so. You know. The New York attorney general's investigation into tax records is an issue. So in his also litigation that's ongoing that could create other problems whether it's a monuments. Or other issues related to campaign expenditures things of that nature so. There's there's there's a lot there that will continue as he says that that face to. Isn't noisy and I think every denim you know Petrarca and it prince. I'm the I think adding to one another when I was just had a jacking and street business as well as the southern district New York case and it back into our. Looking into the Trump Organization they're looking at the president's inaugural fund how bad most money received their money spent. That is another case as we know he's just in its intent not to mention a finance are still young do you think that's a lot of. A lot of issues there of the tax returns are likely to be targeted as well guys great conversation thank you so much checked out to captain Paul issuance into chief. Great to have you here much more analysis from today's said developments in the Muller probe on abcnews.com. And on the ABC news app shifting gears now to an ABC news. Exclusive with the acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin Mac only unit. Our Matt gotten in traveled to Guatemala where Mac only and in west today and joins us now live. To talk about his exclusive interview Matt great to see used so as the trump administration is struggling to get their arms around this migrant crisis. You got a firsthand look at what they are doing to partner with Guatemala to crack down on these flaws tell us about it. It's a new kind of rates Joey in the past Devin we talked about raids against gangs against narcotics traffickers. Now it's against human smugglers and what they're going after the people who are. Ferrying those 100000 or so migrants and asylum seekers a month. From Central America and Mexico. To the United States and they're doing that by taking down these rings who since the organize groups of people to go north. In this morning at very early the morning about 4 AM we saw arrayed against one guy who is. Transportation leader in this one. Apparently pretty large enterprise that is smuggled thousands of people north. Towards Mexico and the United States you know it was not a dramatic a fair but it's dramatic in the says is there a couple of hundred troops involved. And it's a very big change change in tactics here so. Homeland Security is basically saying that they're going to take the smuggling of migrants as seriously as narcotics. And this is what acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin Mac green and had to say about that. One of the things that we saw today in that raid was. An anxious agent told us that a he's been working on this for two years right now. They intend to work these cases of smugglers as hard as they work narcotics cases. Batman forever here and that's the priority if that's why I'm here this time it's an enforcement focus visit we signed a memorandum of cooperation. With the ministry government in Guatemala ago specifically after transnational criminal organizations that are smuggling people that are preying on vulnerable families and kids in this region. And trying to offer them a journey. That's fraught with danger and meant that as a result and safely. And success we realized you so we got to work with them. I here to address these Margaret the front and process but does it. What percentage of that exhibit 40% of the apprehensions along the US border with Mexico are Guatemala's right. What percentage of those Guatemala's who cross the border actually stage in the United States to that's the crawl right at the end of the day even with the claim asylum. Only about 10% have a palace. So these folks are not gonna have about permissions and the unit states. You'll eventually be subject to removal and that's a false promise of these farmers are offering them an argument that life savings to try to jump on. It's a one of the things DeVon everybody's trying to focus on here is how to keep those migrants. In Guatemala and what we've learned is that a lot of usaid has helped in that project but as we note that aid. Because the president has called for to be cut has been cut its now frozen they're calling it and fiscal year when he nineteen is. Now waiting to be seen whether or not it will actually come here but. The secretary heard a lot from NGOs and people saying that the eight has really helped keep people here. They'd build civil society improve conditions here to try to prevent migrants from heading north. Obviously this is something that McAlinden is assessing an iconic got the impression he's going to try to convince the president. That these programs work and at some point in the future it would be right to turn the spigot back on dad. Well that's really interest in math because that had been very clear line drawn by president trump a couple months ago he wired all the eight cut off down every. That your sense from Mac Helena and is that he. Might actually support that just like his predecessor supported that money it is sort of get at the root causes of this what what were your other impressions of him just says as a new secretary someone who's taken on this role. Thrust into the spotlight on a whim just a couple months ago. He's a new secretary but he's a veteran in terms of customs or border protection where he was commissioner. And so he knows what's going on here he is very engaged with the Guatemalan officials certainly about the migration issue and that is his top priority. His job according to him. Is still limit the number of migrants crossing illegally into the United States. To zero he wants people to go into the ports of entry he wants people to stop going across the border illegally but now. They're 90% of the migrants crossing into the US are doing so illegally so it's a very tall order. I think everybody is aware that the only way to do it and to keep migrants here in Guatemala and all of in Central American countries. Is to build up capacity here and enticement to state when very disturbing. Fact and a poll that was taken here in Guatemala cited multiple times by the secretary. 40% of Guatemalan said. They at some point intend to migrate to the United States is even higher debt and for people in the eighteen to up 458 terrain. All right Mack got men forests in Guatemala City Guatemala taking a close look at the root causes some of those migrants. Flowing up to the southern border an exclusive with the acting VHX secretary Kevin Mecca leaning Matt thank you so much for your reporting for joining us live in for bringing us. The every appreciate appreciate that very much. Are shifting gears now here back in Washington our political director Rick Klein is here to talk about a couple of big political headlines today. Starting with this this news from a senate majority leader Mitch McConnell overnight richter fascinating development areas. Talking with Supreme Court justices. Top of mind for a lot of people is the banned Shiite group could potentially see a vacancy in election year you'll remember famously Torre sixteen he'd locked. President Obama's nomination but here's what he had to say just yesterday if we found ourselves in another vacancy situation and point point. The American people may well elect a president who decides to nominate. Judge Garland. For senate consideration. The next president may also nominate somebody very different. Either way. Our view is. Give the people voyage in filling. This like it's. Would fill it. All right he fill it now he didn't want to fill in then Rick what's going on here election year politics. But no he didn't think the only politicians often don't do which is engaged in the hypothetical that's an easy one and talking with whom he was comfortable has iced tea and in his home city Kentucky decided to take its way. Classic McConnell in the sense that he sent this new standard out and is on apologetic about and 2016. Got out in front of the presidential candidates at the time at a time went out and then through when a time when a lot of people thought. Hillary Clinton is gonna in the White House and maybe to someone's the left of Merrick Garland he stuck by that after school Lee is death. And left that that seat open for the entirety of the remainder almost a year of the press present Obama's term. He was lambasted for by and a laugh out he was on apologetic about it he said let's have this election. Now the American people's voices be heard let them speak in the election that the new president take time for new standard DeVon now McConnell standard is not that it's an election year it's years when the party in power is different indeed the party in the White House that the party controls the senate is different. That nuance was lost and not really mentioned at the time that he was laying this out. But that is his political calculus is political reality he's being called a hypocrite by by by Chuck Schumer among others. But he doesn't mind taking part like that and I'll tell you talking to McConnell people they are probably proudest of any he's accomplished in public life. Filling the federal judiciary first and foremost those who slots on the bench and knowing that this goalie a seat state in the hands of a conservative with Neil corsets. As opposed to having all of a liberal president a liberal justice on the court that's one of the crowning achievements of Mitch McConnell Simon office. And now we know for certain that if there is a surprise vacancy next year in the presidential election year maybe. One of those older justices passes away unexpectedly maybe Clarence Thomas decides it's time to hang up the hat we now know that Mitch McConnell. In tandem president trump will push to get someone on their ace happened probably would succeed to something to keep an ion. Finally act today here every from some exciting new itself from our political team Rick. A new presidential primary debate is on the calendar told. September 12 and thirteenth mark the calendar many two days because of so many is so many. Candidates running. In this will be the third in the series of debates the third presidential debate ABC news is gonna be hosting and partially Univision you'll be able see it right here ABC news live as well as. Lots of other platforms. And a couple interesting things about this one DeVon first this going to be the first one after labor after the long hot summer. We've got to meets in June and July the Democrats are taking August off that be back in force with monthly debates starting at that he won a September. And for the first time it's going to be significantly harder to get a podium the Democrats try to make it as easy as possible through the qualify for those first two debates June July. He's only have 1% average in the polls and 65000 donors. Both of those things are going to double and you got to do both of them. To even get there are so that means that 2% polling average and a 130000. Dollars that tumors that may not sound like the much DeVon but to give it some perspective. Only eight candidates out of the 23 right now would definitely make the stage. Others will certainly almost certainly qualify but that's a significant bar at 23 person fielded this isn't enough Pio around. That's a house and lots and lots of candidates and that's a part with the Democrats are trying to do is certainly. This is that the pressure on the candidates for the summer of campaigning to really get their name. A recognition up there also gets every some so much he cashed all the insurance and complaints yeah from the likes of John Bellini who is here in the briefing room yesterday called this a crazy methodology by the DNC. Are any of these complaints from the from the lower tier candidates right now likely to have friendly here at the DNC mean is there any chance that any in this group were could change. Ideas he's definitely listening to all of the candidates and in this book. They recognize that their they've got competing pressures here of course all of the 23 plus dozens of other candidates that don't make our board because they're people that have never elected office are showing of appalling. They all want to be on debates they all want to have their shot. Why the Democrats have a to have have another another force which is. They need to give their primary voters some realistic choices you can't really kick the tires points or different candidates right it's really. Are down some high hasta. I didn't narrowly moved the bar tighter enticement to your candidacy there they get that feedback from some in front running candidate so it is it is a tight it's a tightrope to walk the great work nail in that debate next recite here assuming an on call from thirteenth and a lot of fun here at ABC news live reckon all political team. One half acre that coverage it's a two night event it's going to be quite something to watch him we think. For an unprecedented. Two night debate on network television here and ABC news so. Be sure to join us for that be sure to join us tomorrow at 3:30 eastern time here in a brief her big show today we got more in store tomorrow great to have Rick. I and the whole team with us today I'm Devin Dwyer Washington hope to CNN.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.