Transcript for Capitol under siege

We have been following the fallout from one of the darkest days in American history thousands of com supporters stormed. Ransacked looted the capitol building yesterday at congress met to count the electoral votes of our free and fair presidential election. Some of those riders can scale the walls flood in the hallways and vandalizing from the capital. Members of congress before the barricade themselves in the house chamber as capitol police protected them and guns drawn. Before and after capital before using go on inauguration day and yesterday after it was released. After hours of delay a defiant congress reconvenes. They continued the vote count and early this morning vice president and confirmed Joseph Biden. Now growing number of lawmakers are calling himself to be in peak storm for the cabinet to invoke the 25 amendment. Democratic senator Chris coach dungy made me today and the waiting. And waiting it's gotten to. It's globally and gradually built what happens yeah yeah social leadership of the Republican Party leadership or administration he's. There don't see anything all I'm very clear and present danger Arnold appoint men is four. At least eight trump administration officials have now announced their resignation in in the wake of the assault on the capital. The National Guard has been called and thousands more guard men will be deployed by the weekend and a seven foot fence. Is being set up around the capital to help keep the area secure for at least the next thirty days. And meanwhile president trump is in the White House today but you won't find him on social media FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today that his FaceBook and it mr. Graham accounts trumps. Have been suspended indefinitely at least for the next two weeks until quote. The peaceful transition of power is complete the presence Twitter account. Has also been temporarily lock. So this unprecedented assault on the nation's capital is unfolding less than two weeks from January 20 the day the Joseph Biden will be sworn in as the 46 president of the United States. Are favorable day has the latest from Washington. Just before 4 o'clock this morning the chair declares the joint session dissolved. President Mike Pence announcing the results of the Electoral College vote count closing out was should've been a ceremonial joint session. Day marred by a mob violence at the capitol. It took a riot by thousands of from supporters storming the US capitol for congress to finally come together. And officially certify Joseph Biden as the next president. Hordes of Ingrid charm supporters easily breaching barricades even appearing to get some help from some members of the Capitol Hill police. Rioters quickly overwhelming police. And seizing the halls of congress congressional leaders in the vice president and whisked away others left to take shelter in the room. Diving under desks. All receivers are concerned I never thought out it received this. And in the United States in the senate one writer from reaching the podium and on the other side of the capitol. Another posed with his boots on speaker Nancy Pelosi desk. Police also say they recovered to pipe bombs near the scene a state of emergency to clear. Sources tell ABC news the president initially rebuffed efforts to bring in the National Guard until aides finally convinced him. The demonstrates is turning deadly at least four people died three for medical emergencies and one woman sought by Capitol Hill police what are walk down. To the polls because you're never. Tree with weakness more than three hours after the violent attack began the president posting a video praising his followers and asking them to go home. But not before repeating the false claim that the election was stolen. Critics say those claims often repeated by trans Republican allies in congress contributed to the violence. I criticize our solar public group leaders. For raising this false expectation. That congress is good or somehow reversed. This election that attack today didn't materialize out of nowhere was inspired by lies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.