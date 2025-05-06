Carney tells Trump Canada is 'not for sale' during Oval Office meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told President Donald Trump that Canada is not "for sale" amid Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada become part of the United States as the "51st state."

May 6, 2025

