Transcript for Castro confronts Biden about his health care plan

Everybody says you want an option. The option I'm proposing is Medicare for all is Medicare for choice. If you want Medicare if you lose the job from your insurance company from your employer you automatically. Can buy into this. You don't have no preexisting condition can stop you from buying new you get covered. Period but if you notice nobody's yet said. How much it's going to cost. The taxpayer I hear this large savings. The president think they have my friend Vermont thanks dad did forest gonna give you back if you negotiated union all the years got to cut wages because you got insurance. They're gonna give back that money to the employee lot of talk that will hold our job first socialist you've got to. Your first so should you got a lot more confidence in corporate America and I do. But you know I also want to recognize. The work to Bernie has done on this and of course. We owe a debt of gratitude to president Barack Obama of course I also work for present Obama Vice President Biden and I know that the problem with your plan is that it leads ten million people uncovered. Now on the last debate stage in Detroit you said that wasn't true when senator Harris brought that up there was a a fact check of bad they said that was true. Yeah I grew up with a grandmother grad type two diabetes and I watched her condition get worse and worse. But that whole time she had Medicare. I want every single American family. To have a strong Medicare plan available. If they choose to hold on to strong solid private health insurance I believe they should be able to do that but the difference between. What I support and will you support Vice President Biden is that you require them to opt in. And I would not require them to opt in they would automatically be enrolled they wouldn't have to buy in that's a big difference because. Barack Obama's vision was not to leave ten million people uncovered that he wanted every single person in this country covered my plan would do that. Your plan will do not have to buy you a can do not have to find you just said that it is said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in order. You said they would have to well I had to buy into qualify you for getting what you said medics who save for. What you said just minutes ago. Yeah I can't believe. That you said two minutes ago that they had to buy it and now you're saying they don't have to buy your forgetting about it anyone I mean look grandmother who has no money needs human health nurses are automatically enrolled and we. And rolls people. Regardless of whether they choose to opt in or not if you lose your job for instance. His faith his health care plan would not automatically roll you you would have to opt did my health care plan ward that's a big difference I'm fulfilling fulfilling the legacy a Barack Obama and you're not. I'll be surprised. Now secretary Castro and we reviewed the transcript of before I tell you what what we found a transcript do you regret that. No we are having a debate about health care policy and you know last time we were on stage in Detroit. Senator Harris said that vice president Biden's plan leaves ten million people uncovered. Vice President Biden at the time said that wasn't the case. Fact checkers went back and they said he actually it is a case that his plan does leave ten million people uncovered. PO I heard him describe his plan and he said. As I looked at the transcript. That to you check the transcript of my horse I did a person dead and this is argue about health care policy so this is important right we're talking about a policy that is an impact every single person in this country. So what he said in the transcript was that you lose your job. That you could automatically buy in now to his plan. You need to catch the distinction here. Right when he says you can automatically buy in there is no automatic about it. Because people aren't all going to be able to buy in the difference is in my plan and some of the other plans that have been laid out. You'll have to buy in you automatically would be enrolled that's the distinction here so I know that some have suggested. Right. On that game don't know it's the difference between him saying. That you could if you lose your job you could automatically buy in that means if you have to buy something. You have to affirmatively do something right. That means that ten million people are going to be left uncovered in my plan you wouldn't have to buy in you would automatically be put in that plan without buying him. That's an important distinction this is not. This is not about personalities it's not about individuals is about health care politics is part of the problem was eating maybe it's anything about Paulson that the problem I think for some Democrats from what we're hearing or reading. Is that he was Fatone was almost like you were taken a shot it's H was that there was at necessary. I was taking a shot at his age I was so I hear a shot at the fact that he had just said the words by and you would have to buy in so I said. Look you just said that you have to buy in he said. No no I didn't I said to have. You know what I mean did you forget that you just said that you have to by Ian Bryce don't just release it just seconds ago it is so so what I'm saying is that when you look at the transcript and you understand the health care policy in the meaning about the significance of that. The difference is that ten million people would get left out under his plan. That's why that's so important it's not an attack on Vice President Biden it's not. Something about the personalities it's about the health care policy that's bout was my focus.

