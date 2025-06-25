CDC director nominee grilled on vaccines, public health in confirmation hearing

President Trump's pick for the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Susan Monarez, is set to face questions about her vision for the agency.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live