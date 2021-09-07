CDC says vaccinated students can go without masks

In a new guidance for the fall, the CDC says students who are vaccinated can go without masks unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise.
1:26 | 07/09/21

Transcript for CDC says vaccinated students can go without masks
