Celebrations underway at Commander-in-Chief inaugural ball

The Trumps danced with members of the military to "Battle Hymn of the Republic," a song written by Julia Ward Howe during the Civil War.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live