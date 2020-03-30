Transcript for ‘Challenging times’ ahead: Trump

Yesterday I announced that we would be extending our social distance guidelines through the end of April. This is based on modeling that shows that the in fatalities will not arrive for another two weeks the same model it also shows that by. Very vigorously follow these guidelines we could save more than one million American lives think of that one million American lives. Our futures and our own hands and the choices and sacrifices we make. Will determine the fate of this virus and really the fate of our victory we will have a great victory. We have no other choice. Everyone of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen family and business can make a difference. In stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty challenging times are ahead for the next thirty days. And this is a very vital thirty days. Where sort of putting it all on the line this thirty days so important because we have to get back. But the more we dedicate ourselves today that more quickly we will emerge on the other side of the crisis. And that's the time were waiting for the more we commit ourselves now the sooner we can win the fight. And return to our lives. And there will be great lives. Maybe better than ever. Today we reached a historic milestone or a war against the or a virus. Over one million Americans have now been tested. More than any other country. By far not even close. And tested accurately.

