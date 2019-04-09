Transcript for Chicago mayor blasts Ted Cruz get in heated gun control debate

Well look. Given a tragedy has happened in Texas. Over the last few weeks tragedies floral. It's surprising to me and senator crews would do anything other than work is by. To better represent the citizens of Texas. Is a great need across this country for. Federal leadership in particular to step up. And come forward with a real plan to do with a gun violence we're seeing not only in cities like Chicago what really across the country. So for him to make a political point or try to. I should say try to make a political point the horrible tragedy it's a been unfolding in Texas is really offensive. Not just to Chicago. But to the people in Texas who are still and will be for ever change because of the violence there or we had to do was not trying to score political points. We ought to try to come together and solve one of the core problems with gun violence which is. This patchwork of systems in different states. Different neighboring states having different systems because the federal government hasn't stepped up to do its job. Oh. I'm offering to sit down with anybody who actually I'm comes forward in good faith. And wants to actually try to solve a problem. Because you don't do that I tweets we know that as we see every single day coming from the White House you get the work done. I putting your head down reaching across the aisle trying to get something done.

