Transcript for Chief Justice calls Schumer remarks 'dangerous'

And out to the other big story this morning a rare rebuke from the Supreme Court. Aimed at a US senator Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement responding to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is. After Schumer appeared to threaten to conservative justices who will help decide the fate of a Louisiana abortion law. I want it tell yield Gore's arch. I want to tell you Kavanagh. You have released so low wind and you will pay. Response to a Schumer Chief Justice John Roberts said quote. Threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government. Are not only inappropriate they are dangerous all members of the court will continue to do their job without fear or favor president trump also commented. On cable news last night. And as far as shippers concerns that was a terrible thing he's that was. I was so amazed by it and if that were Republican. That you would see really bad things happening it's very the very unequal justice attitude disgraced that he was able to say something like that. Now spokesperson claims senator Schumer his words were not a rat but rather a reference. To the political price that Republicans will pay for putting conservative justices on the court.

