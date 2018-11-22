Transcript for Chief Justice rebukes Trump on 'Obama judge' comment

Just stunning public clash between president trump and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts openly delivered a rare rebuke defending judicial independence in contradicting the president for labeling a federal judge in Obama judge. And now the president is doubling down ABC's Italy Rao has the latest -- good morning. Good morning today this really is a very rare situation Chief Justice John Roberts easy Republican appointed judge. And while he has stayed quiet as president trump has ripped. Heatedly blasted other judges in the past now he is speaking out. President from making it known he is not happy with the Obama appointee judge in the ninth Circuit Court of Appeals who blocked his plan to limit is silent for migraines at this southern border this was an Obama judge. At outside you watch. It's not gonna happen. Like this anymore Delhi's case said the president lashing out at a judge didn't rule in his favor triggering an unprecedented rebuke from the chief jumps did said the United States. John Roberts releasing a statement saying quote we do not have Obama judges or trump judges bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before event. He didn't take long for president trumped it Florida for Thanksgiving to fire back tweeting. Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts but you do indeed have Obama judges. And they have a much different pointed viewed in the people who are charged with this safety of our country and he wasn't done yet a few hours later the president tweeting quote from Fox News about the ninth circuit then calling it eight terrible costly and danger is disgrace. And she justice John Roberts has not commented since that initial statement Enid he even alluded to today's Thanksgiving holiday. Saying the independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for. Today and our thanks annaly on this Thanksgiving morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.