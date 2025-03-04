China retaliates against Trump's historic tariffs

ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on the additional 10 to 15% tariffs imposed on U.S. goods like beef, chicken, wheat, and soybean.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live