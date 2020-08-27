Transcript for Clarence Henderson delivers remarks at 2020 RNC

Greetings my fellow Americans. I am clients Henderson. They have been move miss that have changed the course of history. Among the most extraordinary it was a civil rights movement. Sixty years ago segregation was legal and enforce. Both simple act of sitting any lights count could lead to a physical home Jill tan a worse. I know from personal experience. Walking into a Woolworth's. Department stalled there were a second 1960. I knew it was unlike any day at xmas triple. My prayers have been they're not serviced a day before because of the color of this game. We knew it wasn't right. But when we went back the next day I didn't know what that was going to come out and a vertical are prone position in handcuffs. All are on a stretcher. Even. In a body bed. Bass sitting down to all on a cup of coffee we challenged injustice. We knew it was necessary. But we didn't know what would happen we faced down the kkk. We were Kirsten. And cull all kinds of names. They threatened to kill us as some of us were arrested but it was worth it. Our actions as bad similar protests throughout the south they against racial injustice. And in the and segregation was abolished an out collection moved a step closer to true equality for all. That's what actual peaceful protest can accomplish. America isn't perfect. We always improving. But the great thing about this country is that is not where you come from it's where you go. I was ball and I'll what some would call the wrong side of the tracks. I don't even have paper certificate. Never attended an and the greatest grew. And and the only one out of my immediate bandit who graduated from college and HV CU. I'm a military veteran and a civil rights activists they know what else I'm a Republican. And I support doll shop. If that sounds strange. You don't know you a history. It was the Republican Party that passed a thirteenth amendment abolishes slavery. It was a Republican part of it passed a fourteenth amendment given blackness citizenship. It was the Republican Party that passed the fifteenth amendment giving blood and a right to vote. Freedom of thought is a powerful Spain. They are Americans. Photos all over the country who media's try to convince to conform to the same old democratic talk importance. You know what better get in there saying oh Rizzo. Joseph Patton had the audacity to say if you don't opium UA black. Well good bad as say if you didn't vote for baton you don't know history. Don't shop is not a politician. He's a leader. Politicians. Dammit doesn't leave us a priceless. The record fund and shot gave based PC users priceless to. Several other record number of jobs he created for the black community. And then eventually drove into our neighborhoods with Texas and there's an opportunity zones. And so other alas they restored about passing a criminal justice reform we're not a 1%. Of the inmates released a black. These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lands his pauses show his high. He has done more powerful black Americas in four years then Jo Bratton has done and fifty. Donald Trump is offering real and lasting change an unprecedented. Opportunity ever to Iraq us. A country that embraces the spirit of the civil rights movement of the sixties. A place where people are judged by the content that care that talents and abilities not by the color of this game. This is the America I was fighting for a sixty years ago. This is the American Donald Trump is fighting on a day that's all jaw and in this fight for re electing president trump on November 3 thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.