Clinton ally says new Mueller indictments show probe not a 'witch hunt'

More
"We just found some 'witches' and they were indicted," said John Podesta, who led Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
2:51 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clinton ally says new Mueller indictments show probe not a 'witch hunt'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56568110,"title":"Clinton ally says new Mueller indictments show probe not a 'witch hunt'","duration":"2:51","description":"\"We just found some 'witches' and they were indicted,\" said John Podesta, who led Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.","url":"/Politics/video/clinton-ally-mueller-indictments-show-probe-witch-hunt-56568110","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.