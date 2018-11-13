CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass

CNN and its chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta filed suit Tuesday against President Donald Trump, among others, over the suspension of Acosta's White House press credentials.
0:23 | 11/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for CNN sues Trump, aides over suspending reporter's press pass
I'll CNN and its White House correspondent Jim Acosta up. Filed a lawsuit this morning to have his access to the White House reinstated they claim a cost and CNN's first fifth amendment rights. Are being violated by the band implement and against him the white house calls the lawsuit quote just more grandstanding from CNN and the administration is now. Bart to vigorously defend the lawsuit filed against president trough and several of his aids.

