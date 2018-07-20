Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal: Sources

Investigators discovered recordings made by Michael Cohen that include Donald Trump talking about making a payment to a former Playboy model, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.
0:29 | 07/20/18

Transcript for Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal: Sources
We're calling some breaking news ABC news has confirmed that investigators. Discovered recordings made by Michael Cohen an include then candid Donald Trump. Talking about a payment. To a former Playboy model coal in your call was a president's personal attorney we are told at the Playboy model. Is Karen McDoogle she previously claimed that she had an affair with mr. trump at the White House. I'm has denied those claims the recordings were found during an FBI raid. On Cohen's home.

