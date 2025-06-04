Congressional Budget Office says Trump's bill will add $2.4T to deficit

The budget office is projecting 10.9 million more people will be uninsured in 2034 because of changes to health care.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live