Congressional Democrats blast Musk amid threats to gut USAID

A group of Congressional Democrats blasted Elon Musk and President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon outside USAID’s headquarters amid their attempts to shut down the critical overseas funding agency.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live