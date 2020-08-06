Transcript for Congressional Democrats observe nearly 9 minute moment of silence

We gathered in honor of those Americans and so many others. George Roy. Beyond Taylor. On one Barbary from Sean Terrence please share Jordan Davis Oscar grant's. Orlando has steel Freddie gray. Walter Scott. To Mir right. Michael Brown. Hair garner. Cave on Martan. Any other names members receive. Sean Bell who it is. I love. Feel now. Well doing a moment of silence. I'm sure that those who had been. Hurt by all of this won't mind if he shouted out names then. For those who wish to we will now. Neil for our moment of signs.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.