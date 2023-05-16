Congressional leaders give update on debt ceiling negotiations

ABC News’ Karen Travers and Jay O’Brien report on what congressional leaders said about their meeting with President Joe Biden on the potential of a debt ceiling deal.

May 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live