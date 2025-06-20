Congressman nearly ‘run off road’ raises political violence concerns

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, said he was "run off the road" by a driver with a Palestinian flag, amid a disturbing increase in political violence nationwide.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live