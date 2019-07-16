4 congresswomen fire back at Trump

The congresswomen are calling the president racist and xenophobic and demanding for his impeachment following his controversial tweets. ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
2:40 | 07/16/19

4 congresswomen fire back at Trump

