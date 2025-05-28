Consulates must pause new visa appointments for international students: State Dept.

Jennifer Behm, a partner at Berardi Immigration Law, breaks down the reasoning behind the State Department’s pause on new visa interviews for international students hoping to study in the U.S.

May 28, 2025

