Controversial Georgia Supreme Court race heats up

With former Democratic Rep. John Barrow vying to unseat sitting Justice Andrew Pinson, this race could be one of the most competitive and expensive yet, Justice Andrew Pinson joins the show.

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live