Cris Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

More
Peterson is the CFO of a dairy farm in Minnesota.
2:27 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cris Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:27","description":"Peterson is the CFO of a dairy farm in Minnesota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72608433","title":"Cris Peterson speaks at 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/cris-peterson-speaks-2020-rnc-72608433"}