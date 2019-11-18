Transcript for Crucial week in impeachment hearings

Good Monday morning everyone I'm kind of and Candice McAllen in for today we begin with two stories developing out of Washington this morning. One involves the baking crisis and the decision by the White House when it comes to. Meanwhile president truck based lashing out attacking an aide to vice president Mike Pence who testified about that controversial phone call with Ukraine ABC's Andrea for GE is here with more Andrea good morning. Good morning Kenneth and hand it. At least eight witnesses are scheduled to testify this week in public hearings in over the weekend president trump lashed out at one of them. As the house impeachment inquiry prepares for three more days of public hearings this week Democrats and Republicans are not wavering. The president of the United States used taxpayer funded military assistance to pressure a foreign leader. To help him in his reelection campaign so Republicans pushing back I think the evidence is crumbling. Over the weekend the committee released transcripts of the closed door testimony from Jennifer Williams a member of vice president pence is staff she's scheduled to testify tomorrow. She was on that July 25 phone call in which president trump brought up investigating a Biden's and a 2016 election. She testified she remembers unmentionable Reese not the Ukrainian energy company were Hunter Biden served on the board. But the transcript of the call released by the White House makes no mention of a Reese not. The president treated on Sunday in response tell Jennifer Williams whoever that is to read both transcripts of the presidential calls she should meet with the other never troopers. That tweet coming just days after she blasted former ambassador Maria monitor that she she was testify. I think part of it is his own. Insecurity. As an impostor. And so he has to diminish everyone else. She used the word imposter. Talking about the president of the United States. He 63 million people voted for and on Wednesday the most anticipated hearing EU ambassador Gordon summoned set to testify. He originally said the president never asked for a quid pro quo from Ukraine but has since revised that initial closed door testimony mr. Simon asked to decide whether his primary loyalty is to America. Or whether his primary loyalty is to the president of the United States. And as the president and Republicans argue over the process of these hearings over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited the president to testify before the committee. In person or riding. To defendant's house Candace. Andrea thank you.

