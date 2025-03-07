Crypto czar says public has 'lost out on over $17 billion' in bitcoin value

White House Crypto czar David Sacks argued taxpayers have lost out on billions because earlier administrations never took advantage of bitcoin in the government's possession.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live