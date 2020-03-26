Transcript for Cuomo says stimulus bill is ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’

Let's talk you about what's going on today. First what I try to communicate. In these briefings as are the facts of the situation. Anthrax can be uplifting they can be depressing at terms they can be confusing at times. But I think facts are empowering. You know the situation like this. Not knowing the facts is worse because that's when you feel out of control or when you feel that you're getting selective facts. Or you're being deceived. By the information you're getting. That is actually the worst situation so. And I say to my people in every situation just give me the facts first. And then. Let me understand what the situation in the reality is. And then we'll go from there. So that's what I tried to do. The facts on this situation and are increasingly important on two levels public health but also the economic tracts. We've been focusing on the public health facts. And be responsible public health system to the virus. More and more we know if the deal on two fronts we have to deal with the public health situation but we also have to deal with the economic situation. And I'll get through that. In a moment public health is still we've had a two pronged agenda which we've been pursuing. Aggressively we still are flattened a curve. So you reduce the flow into the hospital system at the same time increase the hospital capacity. What we're looking for is not a reduction in in the number of cases. Where are looking for a reduction. In the race of the increase. In the number of cases right. That's what comes first when you're starting to make progress the rate of increase. Should reduce. As opposed to the number of absolute cases. So that's what we're looking toward the optimum is when they took about the apex of the curve. Is not to have and any acts and that's what the flattening it is not to have that spike. Because despite his where you would overwhelm hospitals systems who tried to get down that rate of increase. So you can actually handle it. In the hospital system right and that's what they talk about. By the flattening of the curve. Just as an aside. Doctor Anthony Stroud chi has been so kind and helpful to me I speak to. Health care professionals all across the globe literally. But doctor for our chief. I think is just brilliant at this and he has been so personally kind done. Corbin late at night and quote him. In the middle of the night and called on the morning and he's been he's been really are a friend. To me personally in the State of New York. So this is all about. Getting that curved down and not overwhelming hospital system. Almost any scenario. That is realistic. Will. Overwhelm the capacity of the current health care system so. Little reality. Keep the curve down as low as you can. But you cannot get that curve down. Low enough so that you don't overwhelm the hospital to pass. So any of these scenarios we have to increase the hospital capacity. And that's why were literally adding to the hospital capacity. Everywhere we can pass with the Jarrett hospitals about that's what the Stony Brook hospitals about that's what Westchester. Convention centers with the Old Westbury. Additional site is. We're also scouting new sites now. All across primarily to downs that state area of this state. For possible sites. Our goal is to have a 1000. Lost overflow. Facility. In each of the borrows down state in the counties. Queens Brooklyn and New York City boroughs queens Brooklyn Bronx Manhattan Staten Island. And Long Island Nassau Suffolk and Westchester and Rockland. So every county has 81000. Loss bed overflow facility. And that's what were working on at the same time as well as increasing the capacity of the existing hospital system. As we've said the hospitals have a 53000. Bed capacity returning to 240000. Bed capacity between hospitals in the overflow facilities. We've mandated that the hospitals increase their capacity by 50%. We've asked them to try to increase it 100%. But they have to increase it 50%. We're also starting storms scattering hotels. For. Emergency beds and that's going well. Equipment. And PP EU is an ongoing issue right now we do have enough PP he toward the immediate future. The new York city hospital system confirm that. So we have enough in stock now. For the immediate need. Ventilated ventilated speculators additional what they were few weeks ago. Besides a cursory knowledge I know too much of veteran the latest now. We're still shopping for regulators all across. The country we need more. We have approved a technology that allows one ventilator to serve two patients with a quote splitting. Which is where you added a second set of scoops to a ventilator. To do to patients it's not ideal. But we believe it's workable. We're also converting. Anesthesia machines. To ventilator us. We have a couple of thousand anesthesia machines in our hospitals and were converting them to work has been the latest. Why is this such a demand on regulators and waited discomfort. It's a respiratory illness for a large number of people. So. They all need better regulators also. Non co bid patients are normally on ventilator is worth three to four days. Colby patients aren't bent the leaders were eleven to 21 days. Think about that so you don't have the seem turnaround. In the number of regulators. If somebody's on the ventilator for three or four days that's one level of ventilator she needs if somebody's on 411 to 21 days. That's a totally different equation. And that's what we're dealing with the high number of Covert patience and a long period of time that they actually need a ventilator. We're also working on equalize scene and distributing the low of patients. Right now. The number of cases is highest downstate New York. So we're working on a collaboration. We are we in we. Distribute the load between downstate hospital as an upstate hospitals. And we're also working on increasing the capacity for upstate hospitals. Shifting now to a totally different feel the economic consequences. Of what's going which have just. Really gel. After with the federal government has done and we were waiting for the federal action. To determine where we work from a point. Revenues in economics. What's happening to a state government any state that's happening to a city government is a double whammy. You have increased expenses. Because of the corporate virus. And you have a tremendous loss of revenue. Because all those businesses are closed right and all those people are out of work. People are out of work or not earning income been happening from tax businesses are closed they're not making money they're not paying. Business revenue. So we're spending more to take care of the cold period virus. End we are receiving less. In the middle of all this we have to balance a budget. So I did do a budget. When. You have expenses going out and a loss of revenue. We estimate the loss of revenues somewhere between ten to fifteen billion dollars. Which. You know these numbers are hard to give context that is a ton of month for the state of New York's budget. We were waiting to see what the federal government did. Before we determined what we had to do because. Water flows downstream right. If the federal government had taken an action that helped state government city governments etc. That would have put us in one situation. We now know what they've done it passed it two trillion dollar stimulus bill they say maybe there compact going to be another bill but. Maybe maybe maybe. But we know what they did do with the stimulus bill. The stimulus bill help unemployment insurance and that is a good thing it helps small businesses and that is a good thing. It did not help. Local governments or state governments and it did not address. The government of loss. And the federal officials. The ones were being honest will admit that. New York State receives five billion dollars from the stimulus. New York State government. And it's earmarked. Only full hope it virus expenses. Which means it does absolutely nothing for us in terms of lost revenue. To the state. The only thing it's doing is helping us on the culprit virus expenses which is nice but the bigger problem is on the lost revenues. The congressional action. In my opinion simply failed to address the government from the I spoke to all the officials. Involved I spoke to our house delegation I spoke to our senators. And I believe what they did fail to meet the government on the I'm disappointed is that I was disappointed. I find it. Irresponsible like trying to reckless. A motion. Is a luxury. And we don't have the luxury. At this time. Being emotional about what they did. When this is over I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind but I would stated them today. This is an extraordinary time in this nation and it's an extraordinary time for government. This was the time to put politics aside and partisanship. Aside. This is the time for government the leaders. To stop making excuses. And just do your job. Do your job. We are one nation. You know the places in this nation that have the most intense problems. Addressed the places that need the help. This is not a turn to point fingers this is not a time to make excuses. This is not time to blame everyone else. We've lived with that in Washington for years. Now it's a time to actually step up. Do the right thing and do your job. And they haven't he they have as far as I'm concerned especially when it comes from the government from the in any event we have to do a budget. And the budget is due April want. So the only responsible course Ross is number one. We have to address this revenue loss we know the revenues are down. We don't know how much we don't know when the economy comes back we don't know the rate at which the economy comes back. And we don't know. What Washington may do to address the situation in the future if anything. So. You don't know don't know you don't know and you don't know. But you have to do a budget with all those unknowns. Address them realistically. And how do you address them realistically. First we're going to adjust down our revenue projections. For the initial budget. And then what we're going to do which is something we've never done before. Is we're going to adjust the budget through the years. To reflect the actual revenue. Meeting. Will say on day one OK we intended to give you 100 dollars. We don't have 100 dollars so we're going to give you 95 dollars. But I can only give you an ID card dollars if I get 95 dollars. And I'll let you know. Quarterly. Would of the period of time is how much money I'm getting. And how much I can give you up in 95. And therefore you can plan accordingly. And that's frankly the only way that you can do this budget. When you have so many unknowns. So adjust the initial number down. And then have periods through the course of the year where you say to school districts local governments etc. This is how much we actually received. This with the federal government did it's what the federal government didn't do. The economy's coming back faster these account economy's coming back slow are but. These are the actual numbers. So you can adjust your budget accordingly. On the public health numbers are testing numbers up again when that we did 181650. Terrorists. This was just a massive mobilization. Operational undertaking. We've never done before you know arc to set up all of these drive throughs you have to set up all of these testing facilities. And we're testing. More than any state in the country. We're testing more per capita the South Korea more per capita than China either. It really is amazing what we're doing and that testing his import. The testing is still helping you identifying. The positives and isolate the positives the testing is not telling you how many people have the virus. And I think a lot of people complain to two and that's a mistake. It's not even telling you the increase. In the rate of infection. It's telling you is you're increasing the number of tests and more test you do the more positive she will find. And and where we're working very hard to increase the number of tests because we want to find depositors. This is the really bad news. The number of deaths. Is increasing. It's bad news because. People are done. And that's the worst news you can hack it is not bad news in terms of it being unexpected. What's happening is. People who were infected who came into the health care system have been on Bentley group's. The longer you or on a ventilator. Be. More probability. Of a bid outcome. We knew her people who have been on a ventilator for twenty days thirty days. The longer you are on a ventilator. And the more likely you're not going to come off the ventilator. And that is what is happening. Because we do have people who have been on for quite a period of time and those are the people who we are losing. That his always been the way. The longer. Stays without recovery. Lead to a higher death rate right and that's not just hope it. That's. Any medical situation. That you've dealt. That is the natural consequence when you have older sicker patients. Who were staying or invent the leaders longer. They usually have a worse outcome right. And I think people get that from their usual experience. X what we're seeing now is that is happening. We've had people calling for a very long time and they haven't gotten better. And they are passing wept. So the number of deaths is it 385 that's up from 285. And since we still have a large number of people on a ventilator for a long period of time. The experts. Expect that number to continue to increase right. And we said this and they want. You get the infection. 80%. Self resolved they don't go to the hospital. Some percentage going to the hospital get treated. And go home. Some percentage going to the hospital. Need a ventilator that wrong the ventilator. And they never come off the ventilator. And that is a situation where people just deteriorate. Over time and that's what receive that is that. Vulnerable population that very small percentage. Two or 3% of the population. Who we've always worried about. But that's what received. And again we expected to increase because as time goes on by definition we have more and more people on vent and leaders for a longer period. Of time. Total number of people tested 181000. That's the breakdown. Number of positive cases. Totaled 37000. New cases 6400. The curve and continues to go up the spread across the state continues which is also what we expected. Just the way it spread all across the country he managers have several counties that don't have a single case. The overall. Number 37000. Tested positive 5000 people current. Possible fart so this is the point right 37000. Tested positive. 5000. Currently hospitalized. 12100. Icu patients which is what we watch most carefully because those people who need regulators. 15100. Patients. Who were discharged. After being hospitalized. OK so not to be redundant but. People get sick. 80% of people don't go to the hospital they stay home that they don't it was that home pages self resolve. Some people get sick and stay home some people checked into the hospital are you talking about fifteen to 20%. Of that. A percentage. Get treated and leave. Of that the smallest percentage. Get put on a ventilator that's a 12190. Icu patients. Some of those people on a ventilator get better and come off the ventilator some people. Don't get better. Stay on the ventilator and when you're on the ventilator for a prolonged period of time. The outcome is not possible. But the percentage of people who wind up in that situation. Do it starts with the 12190. Icu patients those are the people who were basically put on a ventilator. And that's all of the 37000. That tested positive right so we're talking about it a very small population. They put on a ventilator some. Recover. And some don't. Most impacted states. New York is still number worn. Louisiana. Has a is it quote unquote hearts started as a cluster that is growing. And the people in Louisiana and in New Orleans. And we feel for them. And we pray for them and we know the difficulty. There under because. We're dealing with the same type of situation. So our best to them anyway we can help them we stand ready. Again total prospective. Is the Johns Hopkins count that has gone from they want 487000. When he 1000 deaths worldwide it. My personal opinion not facts and give you the facts. My gratuitous to sense which is probably worth penny and a half. This is a life moment. Moment in the life of this country. Moment in the life of the world it's the moment in our family lives it's a moment. For each of us. Each of us is dealing with it in our own way. And my observation has been that when the pressure is on is wearing you really see what people are made. In a personal relationship in a business relationship. To people can be great. When everything is great. The question is what does a person do when things aren't great and what is a person do. When the pressure is on them. And that's when you can see a little crack in the foundation of a person. But when the pressure is on that little crack that little crack can explode. And that foundation. Can crumble. Or you can see the exact opposite. You can see them get stronger. But you'll get to see what they really made and you get to see the best and you get to see the worst you get to see. The beauty in people and you get to see the opposite. The outpouring. Of support. For the people of New York has been so inspiring. To some New Yorkers. I'm telling you from across the country from across the war. You would be amazed. At how many phone calls we get how many offers of support how many creative ideas from everyone. We've asked medical staff the volunteer. Is a retired medical staff. Who are no longer practicing. 40000. Had volunteered. We now have 121000. More people in one day. Volunteering to help on the medical staff. We ask mental health professionals come forward to volunteer to offer free mental health services. For people who were dealing with the stressing the trauma of this situation. We had 6000. People. We now have 8600. People we have. Mental health professionals from other states. Calling up and saying. They'll provide. Mental health services. Electronically it's through Skype or over the telephone. I mean it really use. It's it's just. It gives me such strength. And such inspiration. But. I don't want to sugarcoat this situation the situation is not easy. But easy times don't forge character it's the tough times that forged character. And that's what we're looking at right now. People say to me you know people. Are getting tired of this situation. They've been home it's going on a couple of weeks to getting tired. But the truth is that this is not a sprint this is America. We always said this is not going to be over. Quickly. I understand people are tired. But I also understand that people in this situation are. Really stepping up to the place and are doing phenomenal. Work. So the next time you shield hired. And believe me I feel tired. But we're not feel tired I think of the first responders were out there three days showing. I think of the police officers I think of the firefighters who were up there every day. The grocery store workers wore working double shifts. Just to keep food on the shelves because people are buying so much fun because they're nervous. The pharmacists who have lines going out the door. And they're showing up every day day after day the transportation workers. Who don't have the luxury of feeling tired. Because they have to get up and they have to drive the bus so the nurses and the health care professionals can get to work and those health care professionals. We're dealing with the virus that they didn't even understand it. They still don't and the state. And dad there working many of them seven days a week. So yes we're tired. Look at what others among us have to do in the challenge their under. And how they are stepping up. And pour me. To complain. About being tired. When so many people are doing such a rope efforts. And I also think this is going to be transformative. And informative. For society. You think about our children and might orders here with me. This is the first time they faced a real national. Adversity. Brett you have a whole new generation. What never ever lived through anything like this. We never went to war they were never drafted. They never went through a national crisis. And this is going to shape it. And I can tell you just from having my daughters with me they're hurt they are scared. But they're also learning through various. And at the end of the day they're going to be better people for and are going to be better citizens for I believe that. Because their rising for the occasion. As we go through this let's make sure that we're teaching them. The right lessons. And direct response. And those lessons and that response. Are the lessons that we get from our better angels. And during this difficult time. Let's listen to the voices of our better angels. As individuals. As families as a community. And as a society. We're going to get through this. The only question is how we get through it and when we get through. But let's make short the end of the day that we can say we are the better for it. And our children. Are the better for and I believe they will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.