Transcript for Cuomo's message to his daughters: 'Your dad made mistakes'

And let me say this on a personal note. In many ways. I see the world through the eyes of my daughters. Tara Mariah and Michaela. They are 26 and 26. Twins and 23. I have lived this experience with them through them I've sat on the couch. With them hearing the ugly accusations for weeks. I've seen the look in their eyes. And the expression on their faces. And it hurt. I want my three due rules to know this. My greatest goal. Is for them to have a better future than the generations of women before it. It is still in many ways a man's world it always has been. We have sexism that is cultural lies an institution lines. My daughters. Have more talent and natural natural gifts deny him that. I want to mean fish sure that society allows them to fly as high as there wings will carry. There should be no assumptions no stereotypes no limitations. I want them to know from the bottom of my heart. That I never dated and I never wore would intentionally. Disrespect. A woman or treat anyone. Differently. Than I would want them treat. And that is the God's honest truth. Your dad. Made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned from it. And that's what life is all about. I'm Mary no the political process is flawed. And I understand. There's cynicism and distrust and disappointment now but don't give it up. Because government is still the best vehicle. For making positive social change.

