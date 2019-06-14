Transcript for 'The Daily Show' opens Pres. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

Donald. DC it's something. And an usual occasion it's sponsored by Comedy Central on the daily show with Trevor Noah. And our producer Erika Kane went over there today she got a close look at what this thing is all about to tell us is the presidential Twitter library there are you gotta look what is it. It was such a lighthearted event and they wanting to make sure they've been traveling across the country launching this event that they wanted to make sure they are here in DC. To help celebrate the president sandy third birthday let's take a look. At The Daily Show he started thinking about it if time had a library what looked light that we started realizing he doesn't have a lot of paper documents and does have a lot of tweets so we decided to come up with 88 presidential Twitter library with. All of president trumps most her wedding an important week to what's your favorite sweet. I got on track probably. Coty seen it got to stop talking some made it out with its intact but what's your favorite part of this might. I think my personal favorite pot is the trump this is trump exhibit. Way we can see the president battling himself on Twitter through his own contradictory. Tweets do you think you know his momentum heaviest weasels say is sane daring missed when he tiny presidential campaign. Yes I think the stats show that he's axes slowed down. Recently with all the more reason to have a presidential put a levering the kind of bring awareness back to his to defeat him make it great again I think you'll continue using Twitter because what is most effective tools biggest come. Dial YOP comes down for show we welcome him with open arms and please Mr. President come on down to your own twin elaborate. They're listening to president that's why there he's obviously been secured by Comedy Central as well and a masters so hot on the happened. Great to see them resurrect co thief. Graphene profess few of festina business suites what was it with these other. I'm a golden toilet they're going to they had a grueling it's way late and people could come in there and act like it they were in the president's actor. It's part of the Twitter lottery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.