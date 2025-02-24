Dan Bongino named as deputy FBI director

Bongino, who left Fox News in 2023, hosts the popular right-wing and pro-Trump podcast called "The Dan Bongino Show," which ranks among Apple’s top 10 news podcasts.

February 24, 2025

