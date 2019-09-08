Transcript for Day 1 at the 2019 Iowa State Fair

For ABC news from to Moines Iowa I'm Adam you'll see anti of one of the I would state fair now this isn't your average state fair because in addition to be carnival rides fried food. Blue ribbon animals 23 presidential candidates will make their case I will caucus goers from the famous political soapbox over the course of the next eleven days. Already on Thursday attendees heard from Montana governor Steve Bullock. Pitched himself as the lone Democrat in the race was capable of winning the red states won by president Donald Trump back during the 2016 election. As well as from former vice president Joseph Biden who mostly stuck to his regular campaign stump speech. What made news afterwards when he told ABC news that trump quote. Encourages white supremacist and that there wasn't much of a distinction when he came to whether the president was a white supremacist himself. We still got when he won more candidates to hear from including nineteen over the course of the next three days alone at this these symbolic kickoff to caucus campaign season. Adam Kelsey ABC news to Moines Iowa.

