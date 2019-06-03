Transcript for This day in history: March 26, 1979

Because of the importance of the events here today and in the Middle East we intend to devote a major portion of our broadcast tonight to the Middle East situation. Well they signed it today and now all I have to do is make it live. A treaty of peace between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Israel thirty hairs on all wars too late. But today in what Anwar Sadat has called Jimmy Carter's show. The leaders of the agent of Egypt and Israel pledged to make war no more. Standing in front of the flags of the three nations the three leaders clasped hands and I'm moving and emotional display of what this day was all about. Here's our White House correspondent. Sam Donaldson. They walked through the north portico door of the White House just after 2 PM. Two men still technically at war flanking the mediator who was bringing them to the moment of peace. They walked the few steps to the north lawn where some 12100 guests were waiting. They stood for the National Anthem fresh north wind streaming applied. Anwar also got the Arabs who dared to set aside hatred. But not from bacon the Jew who dared to set aside suspicion and Jimmy Carter the American who refused to give up in the task of bringing them together. Then with no more fanfare they sign the documents including three copies of the treaty of peace won an Arabic one in Hebrew. A third in controlling copies in English. It was the moment of peace and Japan. They tried to say what it meant. Today we celebrate. A victory. Not of a bloody. Military campaign. But of an inspiring. Peace campaign. The dedication and determination of these two world statesman. Ample improved. Peace has come to Israel into Egypt. This item of these documents marks only the beginning of peace. Spot. It is and India spends super stop. Live there be no more suffering what the and I have no riots. There should be no more this dead. Our loss of faith. It known motherland Maine it also tried. You know young man waste his life when their conflict from which no one bit if it. It's good to be no more war or not shared between products and its right. It is a great day in the annals of still an Asian nations. The issue than tease. Whose son was met. In bad Pope. Finds times in one generation. Hiking and it's all that. Not only make peace bill. Although not shed its nor loved and even then it's these. Until you moved shallow. Both Megan and Sadat made effusive tribute to President Carter as the man who performed America. And the president the ceremony over and his guests departed went back inside obviously a truly happy man. Sam Donaldson ABC news the White House.

