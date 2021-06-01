Transcript for DC mayor details curfew plan after rioters storm Capitol

Good afternoon. And Muriel bows on the mayor of Washington DCI. And hear it at the headquarters. Of DC's metropolitan police department. We are weak are operating our emergency command center. I'm joined by the district's chief of police proper currency I'm joined by members of mop public safety teen. I'm also joined by the secretary at the army mr. McCartney. This afternoon I announced that citywide curfew for the District of Columbia at beginning at 6 PM this evening. Calling until 6:8 M tomorrow morning. During a curfew no one is allow old to be outside and public places other than any sensual workers. Which includes credentialed media engaging in essential functions as you can see from video images. The unlawful behavior inside. The United States capitol building. I continued to urge all washingtonians. To stay home and state com. And if you see something say something but it Bob all stay home. The behavior that we are witnessing is shameful unpatriotic. And above all it is unlawful. Anyone who has engaged in these activities. Continues. To engage in these activities will be held accountable. There will be law and order in this behavior will not be tolerated. The metropolitan. Police department has been deployed eight. To assist the United States capitol police and is still in restoring order to that capital. And our chief of police will leave the command to clear the capitol building an established a perimeter around the capital. I have request that both the Virginia State Police in the Maryland state police to deploy officers. And they had engaged immediately to deploy eight. Office Ers to the metropolitan. Police department to help regain control of the United States capitol. I have also invoked several days at gulf. As standing mutual aid agreement with that our surrounding jurisdictions. And I want to thank them for deploying. Those jerks this actions include Arlington County Montgomery County Prince George's County. As well as Baltimore. City. We want to thank them for us sending their officers in assisting us with public safety in the district. As well as the response the United States capitol building. Additionally I want to acknowledge and thank. That New Jersey State Police who will also be assisting the metropolitan. Police department.

