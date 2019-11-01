DC mayor signs 'LOVE Act' allowing marriage licenses during shutdown

Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill into law Friday allowing her to grant marriage licenses during the partial federal government shutdown.
1:02 | 01/11/19

Transcript for DC mayor signs 'LOVE Act' allowing marriage licenses during shutdown
We are now 21 days until government shut dam home which means that after today. This will be the Lanka's government shut down in our nation's history. It is also the third shut down in the trop administration along. This shut down as unacceptable and irresponsible. And regionally what is our fellow Americans all across the US. And calling on the president to work with the congress. It open the government. And now what we're doing today. Let me people including me. The problem. We are stepping in where federal courts. Head that his continued issuing marriage licenses. I'm I asked the council to move a piece of emergency legislation. That gives me the authority to issue marriage licenses. And on the rise it issues during this time I checked out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

