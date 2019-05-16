Transcript for De Blasio announces 2020 bid for the White House

Good morning hit if a cow in live here in Times Square outside of Good Morning America studios where mayor bill to block deal is set to appear. In becoming hours as he just announced his candidacy for president. In the past hour. I'm a new Yorker I've known trumps a bully for a long time this is not news to me or anyone else here. And I know how to take a moment. While about 45 minutes ago the mayor's campaign proceeds. This video announcing his run for president of divide DL and not only talking about his accomplishments and universal pre K and paid sick leave that for workers. As he also touted his soaking working people first to mayor. Say it is saying that struck a must be stopped on the mayor and his wife they will appear. Shortly on Good Morning America this morning outlining his platform also you have press through the protesters from night Jack as well as that he BA who are studded. Set up and ready for his appearance but your Temps where this morning get this without channel seven Eyewitness News.

