Transcript for A deeper dive into the outstanding votes in Pennsylvania

How much go back to the border let's take a look at deeper dive in the Pennsylvania where the votes are outstanding. What what we can expect in the coming out right because they casual election observer may look at this right here and say Donald Trump's lead. He's a 1161000. Votes right that seems like a big margin the problem is we know there are still a lot. Outstanding both summer check real quick exit numbers are changing as we're coming on the air I think it's 560. Was elastomer we have that's how we ballots are still counting and here's the proper president trump. Those ballots are from this area Philadelphia and end up. Suburbs around in Pittsburgh piece of the democratic strongholds George in Pennsylvania and if Joseph what if you were up the score there he's gonna catch up that's why the body campaign feels pretty good place I want to show you one more data point though. Eyes as we come out here because we're talking about mail in votes we're talking about the early votes this is the ratio right now but this number. 8220. And this is just 39% of the early vote. But the trend is way Joseph Biden's favor. It isn't Joseph but ensure Strickland let me bring you in in on that this is something we will warning about before David mentioned at the top of the broadcast. As well that he was harsh for everyone to wrap their minds around the magnitude. Of these numbers at different strains of the day vote in the mail and. Yeah this is exactly the situation that election officials and a lot outside observers said was very likely that you would have a large number of votes ever banks by the Biden campaign. Before the before Election Day itself. And really there's two main reasons that you're seeing an overwhelming body not bite number out of the numbers that we're seeing coming now. One is there mainly at a democratic areas the coming out of urban areas which traditionally reportable but later. And then separately. This push toward mail in voting it was a major democratic point they were urging people to get mail in votes. And paradoxically it makes it harder to count it takes longer even though your voting early or so this is exactly the situation that we expected be right. Looking at the maps looking at the map it's kind of hard to conceptualize. And then use it to underscore that one of the reasons the Biden campaign is confident Pennsylvania we've seen their lead widened dramatically. In Michigan. That's exactly right the scene dynamics that you saw play out in Wisconsin which initially looked pretty good for president trump now to 20000. Vote victory it would appear for Joseph Biden and even more dramatically in Michigan that's what they're expecting they still see a lot of owed hundreds of thousands. Of mail in votes at a Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and the immediate suburbs that they think are Biden votes that they think these numbers are gonna break. Dramatically their corrections OK given your what does he see in Pennsylvania. Couple things first independence which we've been talking about a lot since last night let's take a look at Pennsylvania. Joseph Biden and this is a ten point improvement among independents 51 to 43. The significant leader for Joseph Biden of independence but he also improved upon Hillary Clinton's support. In Philadelphia in the suburbs. Biden's trailing a trumpet northeast Pennsylvania mitigate improve on where Hillary Clinton was he's trim picture chipped away at men. She took support from trump among college educated a white man he's improving among moderates up four points from 2016. And an. I know the frustration for particularly president trumps supporters right now in Pennsylvania would this anxiety being caused by this tightening of the race. We also to remember that just as we were warning for weeks on the news step. Facing this pandemic we would have this is stored early vote likely and that it would take time to count. That lawmakers in Pennsylvania said you you can't get an early start on both men counting that vote big they try there was a push for that that's why everyone just has to continue to be patient. She thought it was part of the Republican effort to suppress mail in voting they did not want to encourage mail in voting off. Martha ready she spent an awful lot of time in those suburbs of Philadelphia where it where we're still waiting for some vote right now. It would bench I certainly did George and there was a lot of change that I saw from 2016 because I spent a lot of time there as well. In Pennsylvania and this time I am thinking this morning of a young couple both voted for trump. Two young kids. They've out of the truck in 2016 and this time neither one of them did. And I have to say I think though why if the woman. Is turned earlier than her husband but he eventually did that and had never ever. Voted for a Democrat before them. Both of them said again and we say this over and over and over again but it was character. And chaos they just do not light the way. Trump operates Georgia house wanted to add a little something about Pennsylvania and the overseas vote in 2016. There were 22000. Mail in absentee votes from overseas. US citizens overseas including 7788. Military. Right now those overseas ballots can be received in Pennsylvania. Up to the November. 10 also sort of a similar story there in Georgia but those overseas ballots have to be received. By November 6 in when you think about the military I think. We all think it's a bit more conservative. And and certainly the votes in the past have been but it is very diverse it is a big reflection of where the country is as well he's certainly.

