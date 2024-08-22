Delaware Congresswoman on the joy and excitement at the DNC

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt discusses her speech at the DNC talking about issues that matter to her like affordable housing and opportunities for entrepreneurs of color.

August 22, 2024

