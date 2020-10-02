Transcript for Dem candidates sharpen attacks ahead of New Hampshire primary

We turn out of the race Fatone twenty with the candidates stepping up their attacks on the eve of the New Hampshire primary senator Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls but they're still a cloud of uncertainty over Iowa. Now Sanders wants officials in Iowa to take another look at the caucus results meanwhile Amy Klobuchar has announced she has raised. Three million dollars in her debate performance on Friday exist cover alt joins us with the latest from Manchester, New Hampshire where each candidate hopes to pick up momentum Trevor good morning. Good morning guys yet might not yet BD circular firing squad that President Obama had warned about but the democratic primary race is heated and it's only getting more fiery that would New Hampshire voters now headed to the polls tomorrow the pressure on all these candidates is not even higher. With no less than. 44 hours before New Hampshire casts its votes democratic presidential candidates aggressively campaigning down to the final moments. Near peak food Egypt has been searching since he's strong showing in Iowa. He's pushing back against claims from former vice president Joseph Biden that he's trying to brand himself as the next Obama below his right I'm not Barack Obama then neither is he. Neither is anyone running for president right now and this is in 2008 it's one aid money. With what did siphoning some of his supporters Biden now sitting in fourth in the latest New Hampshire polls this weekend he continued to unleash more pointed attacks about booty get his lack of experience. What has he done. What is who was equal together doesn't know either foreign leaders senator Amy Klobuchar also riding some momentum from a strong debate showing seeing some of her largest crowd yet. Every step up that way. We have to buy expectation. But right now the New Hampshire front runner is still senator Bernie Sanders who dominated in Corey sixteen and is confident he can pull off a repeat. If we win here in New Hampshire and with your help I think we can win. It'll make it easier for us to win in Nevada and in South Carolina. Ana California. Another candidate to watch is senator Elizabeth Warren hoping to break out of the middle of the pack and while her poll numbers have been slipping she alongside senator Klobuchar and former Vice President Biden. All say no matter what happens here in New Hampshire their campaigns are built for the long haul. Kenneth Elizabeth thank you.

