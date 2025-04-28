Democrat Connolly 'stepping back,' saying his cancer has returned

Rep. Gerry Connolly, ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, will “soon” step down from his role and won’t run for reelection because his cancer has returned.

April 28, 2025

