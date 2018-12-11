Transcript for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema wins Arizona US Senate seat

We want this campaign because Arizona veterans. And all every day arizonans deserve a leader. Who will fight for it baton in the United States acts. I am so honored. That arizonans. Chose our nation. Abbott better Arizona. And now it's time to get to work. Area counties had a choice between two theory different ways sport. One focused on fear and party politics. And one focused on Arizona. And the issues that matter to act re taking place. Air is owner rejected what has become art too common in our country. Name calling. Penny personal attacks. And doing and saying whatever it takes just to act. It's dangerous. And adolescents who we are as country. Harris on a proved that there's. We can work with people who are different than us. We can be friends with people who are different than us. We can love and care about people who were different than us. We can keep people who were different and safe. We can be that people who cared deeply about each have there even when you disagree. And we can start by listening to someone with a different opinion. Listening not to Rabat or two decades but listening to under sixteen months. We can try to understand another person's life experiences. And perspectives. We can try to fund action when another person's life might be. That perhaps. Her experiences have shaped her life just by our experiences have shaped hours. We can articulate our own opinions and beliefs. Without believing or saying that someone else's art therefore wrong. We can embrace difference. While seeking common grounds.

