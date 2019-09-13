-
Now Playing: Trump addresses Bolton firing
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: David Muir goes inside Iraq as US hunts ISIS fighters
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels meeting with Taliban leaders
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Dealing with Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Dealing with China and tariffs
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: How will they bring troops home?
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates debate: Addressing immigration and equality
-
Now Playing: New Super Earth planet discovered
-
Now Playing: Midair scare for two sky divers
-
Now Playing: Justify fails drug test
-
Now Playing: Russia launches wave of raids against opposition activists
-
Now Playing: Remembering Sept. 11 and hugs for Prince Harry: World in Photos, Sept. 12
-
Now Playing: Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby military base
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale slaps fins on the water in Ningaloo Reef
-
Now Playing: Scottish police horse gives dog a nuzzle
-
Now Playing: New Zealand firefighters honor 9/11 first responders
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
-
Now Playing: Plane passengers see flames after bird strike
-
Now Playing: Cheetah chills out on Jeep with tourists inside
-
Now Playing: Bahamas says 2,500 missing after Hurricane Dorian strike