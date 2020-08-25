Democratic congressman on supporting Trump

More
Rep. Vernon Jones spoke on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
7:27 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democratic congressman on supporting Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:27","description":"Rep. Vernon Jones spoke on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72583919","title":"Democratic congressman on supporting Trump","url":"/Politics/video/democratic-congressman-supporting-trump-72583919"}