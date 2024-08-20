Democratic energy 'very high' but 'that does not mean we let up': Jennifer Granholm

Former Michigan Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm, praised Democratic energy at the party's national convention in Chicago.

August 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live