Transcript for Democratic field narrows as Iowa caucus nears

And we are going to move to the 22 when he raised summit slimming down with bad over Warrick. Dropping out over the weekend. The remaining candidates and working hard on the campaign trail in Iowa. Weary from where we find our campaign reporter I'm Sasha has Nixon's Sasha. I want to ask you who is actually leading this race right now. Thank Kimberly while TVD. We have a new poll out from ABC and Washington Post that does shows Joseph Biden not friendly in the lead. Among registered voters are 28% to Warren's 23. And sand is coming in at seventeen here the thing is there's a fourth person. In this race that is really surging forth here the only other candidate who's above 2%. Mayor keyed the day judge South Bend, Indiana he had a really strong showing at the liberty and justice dinner. This week in Iowa. Hot thousands of fans in the stands rallying for him and it was a really impressive moment for him and that we might see something more from him in the coming days. He and so we know that Elizabeth Warren she released her Medicare for all plan. On last week but lots of criticism from the front runners. That's right Kimberly it she came out what this really speaking plan. Twenty over twenty trillion dollars in new federal spending and it's something that a lot of people are really inspired by a universal health care. Everyone covered at costs going down but a lot of for 20/20 contender is out there. Criticizing her some announcing that she's being really overly optimistic Joseph Biden saying it's time to Gator real. Mayor keep that age edge he has his Medicare for all who wanted plan. Saying that it's not really the right path to take this country and and that we might actually lose voters on the democratic side who want more of a centrist candidate and don't watt. There helped her to be taken away as they see it. RA so you spent the weekend in Iowa what are the other takeaways from your time there. You know voters really want to see and need their candidates here they want to feel inspired by someone who. Not only has the plans in the big ideas but also has. But where were thought to put their money where their mouth this year and that's make not just promises but put meat on the table and to meet on their plans. All right Sasha president right there in Iowa with the latest thank you so much for joining us we appreciate it.

