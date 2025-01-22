Democratic lawmakers react to Trump immigration policies

California Rep. Jim Costa reacts to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including the passing of the Laken Riley Act.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live